Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'

Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families.

On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.

"Family Fun Day❤️," Brittany captioned the Instagram photo carousel of the day's events.

The pregnant trainer and her quarterback husband are expecting a baby boy in early 2023.

Brittany and Sterling have been supporting Patrick during his time at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline😍❤️," the pregnant trainer recently captioned a sweet photo with Sterling and the NFL star, 26.

Brittany and Patrick wore head-to-toe red — the signature Chiefs team red, specifically — while Sterling wore a denim outfit with cute red Converse sneakers.

The couple revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy in an Instagram video montage earlier this month, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.1