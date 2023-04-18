Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Newest Tattoo, Dedicated to Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes has added her kids' names to her collection of tattoos, showing the new ink on her Instagram Story Sunday

Published on April 18, 2023 11:59 AM
Brittany Mahomes and family.
Brittany Mahomes and family. Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is showing off some new ink.

While doing a Q&A on Instagram Sunday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was asked how many tattoos she has, with Brittany revealing she has four, including her newest ink.

On her right wrist, the mom of two — she and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, are parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2 — has each of her children's names tattooed in cursive with their date of birth below it.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
When asked about her labor and delivery stories, Brittany shared that Bronze's birth was quicker but presented more complications.

Brittany said that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

When asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.

Shortly after Bronze was born, Brittany penned a sweet note about her daughter in a photo of her two kids together.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

