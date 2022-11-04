Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival

Brittany Mahomes is reflecting on her journey through motherhood so far with daughter Sterling Skye.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Instagram Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner celebrated her 20-month-old as she and husband Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their second baby, a son, early next year.

"As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think of how thankful I am to be her mama!" she began the caption of adorable photos of the mother-daughter duo during Brittany's baby shower last week.

"Sterling Skye, you have taught me so much about life. Peace, patience, to be present and truly only spend your time on what matters!" Brittany continued. "You my girl are my everything & I will never take this life with you for granted!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: brittany mahomes/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: brittany mahomes/instagram

Brittany concluded her message by noting that while she is excited to see Sterling as a big sister, she's "also soaking in every last second with just you ster girl🥰✨🤍"

In hashtags, the expectant mom admitted that her "emotions are brewing" and that she "cried typing this."

Brittany and Patrick, 27, announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts in late May.

"Round 2!" they simply captioned their trio of pictures, which featured the couple with their daughter and an ultrasound image.

brittany mahomes/instagram

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," read Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

The longtime couple made it official in March in Maui, Hawaii, saying "I do" with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun.

The pair shared a joint Instagram post after the ceremony, which featured a collection of photographs of the couple on their special day, including daughter Sterling as their flower girl.