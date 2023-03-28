Brittany Mahomes Marvels at Son Bronze as He Turns 4 Months: 'Time Flies When You're Having Fun'

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second baby in January, two months before their first wedding anniversary

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 03:15 PM
Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Bronze Mahomes. Photo: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes can't believe how fast her little guy is growing.

The Kansas City Current co-owner and mom of two took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to celebrate as son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon turned 4 months old.

"How are you already four months old?" she captioned one of the shots, showing Bronze lifting himself up as he smiles at the camera.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Mahomes, 27, then shared a photo of Bronze with big sister Sterling Skye, 2, with the little one resting against her as she holds a hand on his head and looks at it closely with a smile on her face.

"I feel like this was just yesterday. But hey, time flies when you're having fun," she wrote.

The mom of two also shared two snaps of her youngest from his newborn shoot, writing, "ok I'm done," on the last one.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Brittany shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes, 27, who posed with his kids in a photoshoot the family shared last month.

Wearing neutrals and sitting on a bed, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat Sterling on his lap, then wrapped his arms around her to hold the infant, who was swaddled in a gauzy tan blanket.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," Brittany captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

