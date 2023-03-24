Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2

Brittany Mahomes is getting used to juggling an infant and a toddler.

Sharing a photo of daughter Sterling Skye wearing a "best babe" t-shirt on her Instagram Story Thursday, the new mom of two shared a very relatable message.

"No matter how many fits you throw a day ... you're still the most perfect angel ever," the doting mom wrote about her little girl.

"She turned 2 and decided to go wild," she added with laughing emojis.

Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Later, Brittany shared a sweet moment where Sterling lies on the floor, spending quality time with little brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months.

"I lay with buddy," she quoted Sterling as saying in the caption.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared beautiful shots of her family on Instagram last month, posing with husband Patrick Mahomes, 27, and their two kids.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family was dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

The couple first showed son Bronze's face as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland the following day.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.