Brittany Mahomes Jokes Bringing Daughter to a Pro Tennis Match Was 'Not the Brightest Idea'

Now that football season is over, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are introducing their little girl to a new sport.

On Wednesday, the couple brought 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye to a professional tennis match, which Brittany teased on Instagram was "not the brightest idea😂😂."

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared cute photos of the trio from the outing, in which Brittany held the toddler and smiled while the NFL star posed beside the pair.

Sterling, who looked too cute in a pink and white checkered outfit, seemed to be having fun at the sporting event, playing with her mom's sunglasses in a silly video on Brittany's Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, are also parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

Last month, the mom of two shared beautiful new photos of her family of four on Instagram.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of her holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Another picture showed the NFL star proudly posing with his two kids.

Wearing neutrals and sitting on a bed, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat Sterling on his lap, then wrapped his arms around her to hold the infant, who was swaddled in a gauzy tan blanket.