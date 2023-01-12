Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Number of Pajamas She Buys for Baby Bronze: 'While He Eats, I Shop'

Brittany Mahomes loves to shop for her little ones.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked about the number of clothes she buys for her kids on Twitter Wednesday, teasing that her 6-week-old son Bronze must have a million pairs of pajamas.

"Does Bronze need 3637383 pjs? No. But while he eats I shop, not my fault 😂," wrote the mom of two, who also shares daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick's mom Randi Mahomes sweetly tweeted back at Brittany, writing, "Yes he needs them!!! I miss him and sterling so much.."

Brittany is no stranger to showing off her kids' adorable outfits, recently styling her little family in matching looks as they watched Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs last weekend.

brittany mahomes/instagram

At the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, Brittany posed on the sidelines with daughter Sterling as the toddler wore a red sweatsuit with "Daddy 15" on the front. The newly-minted big sister had red and gold bows in her hair.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Brittany shared two pictures, showing her and Patrick, 27, sharing a kiss and the NFL star greeting Sterling, who Brittany held in her arms.

"My heart❤️🤍," she captioned the post, later sharing even more snaps to her Instagram Story.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

One of her additional posts showed that son Bronze was wearing a miniature version of Sterling's outfit.

"Bubs matched too 🥹❤️," she captioned the sweet photo, which cut off before revealing the infant's face.

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post last month.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle could be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that read, "Mahomes."