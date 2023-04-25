Brittany Mahomes Talks About Hardest Part of Being a Mom as She Shares Beautiful New Family Portraits

Brittany Mahomes is opening up about the challenges of being a mom.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently shared beautiful family photos on Instagram showing her and husband Patrick Mahomes with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2.

Just days before sharing the gorgeous photos showing her Super Bowl-winning husband dressed in black while their kids are dressed in white, the mom of two talked about some of the things she struggles with as a mom during a Q&A on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes and her daughter. L: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Smith C: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram R: Caption Brittany Mahomes and her daughter. PHOTO: Heather Smith

"I think for me it was just still learning to make time for yourself and other stuff and not just solely your child!" she shared. "Life is still moving when you have a kiddo so obviously they become your main priority but you can't just forget about everything else you did before."

Brittany was also asked if she's ever struggled with mom guilt, to which she said, "100%"

"I often feel bad having help with them and not being able to just do it all on my own," she admitted. "Also leaving them, not good at that part."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Smith C: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Smith

Earlier in the Q&A, Brittany had talked about what kind of help she has at home.

"Yes, I have help 😂," she shared. "And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team."

Brittany was also asked about how late her little ones stay up, sharing that Bronze goes to bed first, at 7:30 p.m.

"Sterling anywhere from 7-8, just depends on how she naps that day😂."

Elsewhere, Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."