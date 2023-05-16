Brittany Mahomes Does Daughter Sterling's Hair After She 'Requests a Blowout' — See the Photos!

Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling, 2, wanted a blowout just like her mom

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 16, 2023 02:04 PM
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram (2)

Sterling Skye is proving she's just as fashionable as her mom!

Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes, 27 took to her Instagram story to share an adorable video of her daughter, 2, as Mahomes does her hair. "When your daughter requests a blowout 😂," she hilariously captioned the series of snaps.

In the Instagram Story, Mahomes playfully blows out Sterling's hair using a Dyson hairdryer. Sterling holds a hairbrush and attempts to help as the mom of two fixes her daughter's hair.

Brittany shares daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze", 6 months, with her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two have been married since 2022.

The Mahomes welcomed Sterling, on Feb. 20, 2021. Days after her birth, Brittany revealed that the couple wanted to keep photos of Sterling's face private until they "felt the time was right." Four months later, in June 2021, Sterling made her official Instagram debut.

When Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022, Sterling stole hearts as the couple's flower girl. "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕," Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time. Sterling made her way down the aisle in a tiny blue car.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany often posts photos and videos of her mini-me on social media, such as pictures of Sterling copying Patrick at the gym and videos of Sterling caring for her baby doll. On Feb. 19, the Mahomes family celebrated Sterling's second birthday with a candy-themed bash.

"My baby girl is a whole 2 years old! I can't even believe it. These have been some of the best years of my life being your mama Sterling Skye! You make everyday a good day!" Brittany captioned a carousel of pictures from the party on Instagram.

