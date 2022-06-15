Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Gets a High Five from 'Perfect' 15-Month-Old Daughter Sterling: Photo

The 26-year-old wife of Patrick Mahomes recently announced that Sterling, 15 months, will become a big sister

Brittany Mahomes is soaking up every moment as a mom of one!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared some sweet photos on Instagram with her 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, whom she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes. Both mom and daughter flash big smiles in the first photo, where Sterling wears a yellow dress with white flowers and Brittany poses in a gray two-piece athletic set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the second photo, Sterling holds her hand up for a high five from her mom. The trainer mama makes a tough face in the third shot while holding Sterling's arm up in a little muscle pose as she smirks.

"Sterling girl, you are perfect💖," she captioned the photo set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pregnancy annoucment 2 Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently announced they are expanding their family after tying the knot in March 2022.

"Round 2!" they captioned a trio of photos, showing the family of three holding a letterboard announcement with an ultrasound image that reads, "big sister duties coming soon."

This has been a year of big celebrations for the family, who also enjoyed Sterling's first birthday in February.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Credit: brittanylynne/Instagram

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕," the proud mom wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"