Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Gets a High Five from 'Perfect' 15-Month-Old Daughter Sterling: Photo
Brittany Mahomes is soaking up every moment as a mom of one!
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared some sweet photos on Instagram with her 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, whom she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes. Both mom and daughter flash big smiles in the first photo, where Sterling wears a yellow dress with white flowers and Brittany poses in a gray two-piece athletic set.
In the second photo, Sterling holds her hand up for a high five from her mom. The trainer mama makes a tough face in the third shot while holding Sterling's arm up in a little muscle pose as she smirks.
"Sterling girl, you are perfect💖," she captioned the photo set.
Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently announced they are expanding their family after tying the knot in March 2022.
"Round 2!" they captioned a trio of photos, showing the family of three holding a letterboard announcement with an ultrasound image that reads, "big sister duties coming soon."
This has been a year of big celebrations for the family, who also enjoyed Sterling's first birthday in February.
"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕," the proud mom wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"
"My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" the NFL star added in his own post.