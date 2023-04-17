Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes welcomed son Bronze in late November

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 03:47 PM
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
Brittany Mahomes and son Bronze. Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is opening up about conceiving and welcoming her baby boy.

In an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, answered fan questions about motherhood. When asked about her labor and delivery stories, the mom of two — who shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes — revealed Bronze's birth was quicker but presented more complications.

Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

When asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

In February, Brittany shared the family's dreamy first photoshoot since welcoming Bronze.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which begin with a side-profile photo of the mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family was dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Says It's 'Sad' and 'Disrespectful' That Women Go After Her Husband Patrick Mahomes
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)
John Legend Wishes Daughter Luna a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Feel So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
LaNisha Colem nick cannon
LaNisha Cole Calls Daughter Onyx 'My Whole World' After Nick Cannon Forgets Her When Listing His Kids
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photos of Son Michael, 17, in His 'First Car,' a New Ford Bronco
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photos of Son Michael, 17, in His 'First Car,' a New Ford Bronco
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon on Whether His 11 Kids Spend Time Together: 'The Only Person Who Would Benefit Is Me'
Jennifer Garner is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Kids Are Hesitant to Watch Her Movies — But 'Don't Mind' Dad Ben Affleck's
Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 4, Admires Raquel Leviss' 'Glittery' TomTom Hoodie: 'A Lot of Drama with That'
Andy Cohen Tells Son, 4, About 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama as He Admires 'Glittery' TomTom Sweatshirt
Adriana Lima and Andre L III attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Adriana Lima Admits She Struggles 'Every Day' with Post-Baby Body: 'I'm Human'
Jenna Bush Hager, Mila
Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Mila Her 'Dream Girl' as She Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photos
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Moment Son Saint Refuses to Smile as They Meet Artist Takashi Murakami
Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant! Country Singer Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Nothing Better'
Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant! Country Singer Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Nothing Better' (Exclusive)
Tan France and Rob France with their son
Tan France and Husband Rob Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Over the Moon' (Exclusive)
andy cohen
Andy Cohen Calls Daughter Lucy, 11 Months, 'My Queen' in Series of Sweet Selfies — See the Photos!
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Odette Annable/Instagram
Odette Annable on Conceiving 'Miracle Baby' After Getting Back Together with Husband Dave Annable