Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth

Brittany Mahomes is opening up about conceiving and welcoming her baby boy.

In an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, answered fan questions about motherhood. When asked about her labor and delivery stories, the mom of two — who shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes — revealed Bronze's birth was quicker but presented more complications.

Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

When asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

In February, Brittany shared the family's dreamy first photoshoot since welcoming Bronze.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which begin with a side-profile photo of the mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family was dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.