Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'

Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III.

In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrates how her toddler daughter with Patrick Mahomes is growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."

The Mahomes family. Jesse Salter Photography

Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way and due in early 2023.

At the time, the pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read, "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍."

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.