Brittany Mahomes Says She's Having Her 'First Day of Chaos' as a Mom of Two: 'Both Screaming'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 05:31 PM
Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon); Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is facing her first challenging day since becoming a mom of two.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, took a minute to vent on Twitter Wednesday writing about her "day of chaos" with 2-week-old son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months.

"Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids🤣🤯," she wrote. "Both screaming, both not wanting to nap🙂."

The newly-minted mom of two also noted that it was "one of those days" on her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of a box of cookies a friend sent her as a show of support.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after sharing news of his son's birth, Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how daughter Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out" and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he said.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Her Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'Obsessed'. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post earlier this month.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."

Related Articles
AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer, Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
christina ricci
Christina Ricci's Mini-Me Daughter Looks Adorable in Reindeer Antlers in New Photo: 'Xmas Baby'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Lala Shares Photos of Kim Kardashian and North West Cheering on Her Son Kiyan at Basketball Game
La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids
Kate Hudson Praises Son Bing's Dedication to Drumming: 'You Want to Support That'
Kate Hudson Praises 11-Year-Old Son Bing's Dedication to Drumming: 'You Want to Support That'
victoria beckham kids
Victoria Beckham Smiles with Daughter Harper, Sons Cruz and Romeo at Holiday Party in Sweet Photo
Kate Hudson Says Everyone's Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for 'Big Family' Christmas
Kate Hudson Says Her Whole Family Is Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for Christmas
kate winslet
Kate Winslet Reveals Her Kids Encouraged Her to Make Avatar Sequel: 'You Have to Do It!'
Jewel Kelly Clarkson single moms
Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Bond Over Solo Holidays as Single Moms: 'It's Weird'
pink
Watch Pink's Daughter Impressively Sing an Olivia Rodrigo Song in Her First Recital: 'Nailed It'
jessica chastain for marie claire
Jessica Chastain Shares Rare Comment About Her Daughter, 4, Involving 'Shocking' Career Advice
Naomi Watts Kai birthday
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Celebrate 'Darling' Child Kai's 14th Birthday: 'Beyond Proud'
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd and Husband Austen Rydell Welcome Baby No. 2
chase wright baby
Chase Wright and Girlfriend Brittany Norris Welcome Baby Son Ashur — See the Exclusive Photos!
Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Is a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know You Know' https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl9nI4mJosx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Are a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know, You Know'
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Laments Son Getting Sick Days After Return to School: 'It's Like Groundhog's Day'