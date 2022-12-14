Brittany Mahomes Says She's Having Her 'First Day of Chaos' as a Mom of Two: 'Both Screaming'

Brittany Mahomes is facing her first challenging day since becoming a mom of two.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, took a minute to vent on Twitter Wednesday writing about her "day of chaos" with 2-week-old son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months.

"Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids🤣🤯," she wrote. "Both screaming, both not wanting to nap🙂."

The newly-minted mom of two also noted that it was "one of those days" on her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of a box of cookies a friend sent her as a show of support.

Recently speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after sharing news of his son's birth, Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how daughter Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out" and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he said.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post earlier this month.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."