Brittany Mahomes Used This Cordless Breast Pump While Doing Pilates, and It's Finally on Sale

Get all the things done with this hands-free pump

By Esther Carlstone
Published on March 9, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Brittany Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes, who welcomed her second baby, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon three months ago with husband Patrick Mahomes, recently shared an impressive image of herself multitasking like, well, a mother.

In the snap, the now mom of two is expressing breast milk while exercising and captioned the pic "Pilates & pumping, it's a good time 😎." Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the Elvie Stride Breast Pump Mahomes was using to accomplish this two-for-one feat.

ICYMI, the popular Elvie Stride is a hospital-grade hands-free pump, which allows busy parents to get things done while also expressing milk for their baby. And for a limited time, it's 20 percent off.

Elvie Stride Hospital-Grade App-Controlled Breast Pump
Amazon

Buy It! Elvie Stride Hands-Free Breast Pump, $215.99 (orig. $269.99); elvie.com

The Elvie Stride is super quiet thanks to noise-reduction technology (which is key if someone has to pump during a Zoom session), lightweight, and even able to be controlled via a smart app on the user's phone. The best part about the app is that it can track all your pumping times and amounts for you, meaning there's one less thing to clutter your brain with.

The pump also comes with 10 intensity settings, so parents can find the perfect combination for their body to really maximize the amount of milk they can express. The Elvie Stride has a rechargeable battery, which lets the pump work cord-free for up to three hours, so long road trips, days at the office, or even just getting household tasks done around the home should be a breeze.

At 20 percent off, it's the perfect time to scoop up this multitasking workhorse. Add the hands-free breast pump to your cart now, before the deal ends.

