Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs.

For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for her son and daughter.

The Kansas City Current co-owner posed on the sidelines with daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, as the toddler wore a red sweatsuit with "Daddy 15" on the front. The newly-minted big sister had red and gold bows in her hair.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Brittany shared two pictures, showing her and Patrick, both 27, sharing a kiss and the NFL star greeting Sterling, who Brittany held in her arms.

"My heart❤️🤍," she captioned the post, later sharing even more snaps to her Instagram Story.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

One of her additional posts showed that son Bronze, 6 weeks, was wearing a miniature version of Sterling's outfit.

"Bubs matched too 🥹❤️," she captioned the sweet photo, which cut off before revealing the infant's face.

The personal trainer has praised her daughter in recent weeks for being a great big sister. Alongside a carousel of photos of little Sterling from the family's maternity photoshoot, Brittany penned a sweet note about her daughter in the caption.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."