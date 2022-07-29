Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Bring Red Back'

Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby

Patrick Mahomes' family is ready for football season!

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared a photo of the family of three posing in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline😍❤️," the pregnant trainer captioned the sweet shot, which showed her holding daughter Sterling, 17 months, as they posed next to the NFL star, 26.

Brittany and Patrick are in head-to-toe red — the signature Chiefs team red, specifically — while Sterling wears a denim outfit with cute red Converse sneakers.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's Gender Reveal Party Credit: Heather Smith ┃ @hsmithphoto

The couple revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy in an Instagram video montage earlier this month, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family is seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the parents-to-be cheered alongside their guests before Mahomes jogged away and jumped, clothes still on, in the pool.

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.