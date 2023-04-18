Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling's Name Was Originally Intended for Her Dog: 'Meant to Be'

Brittany Mahomes is talking about the theme in her children's and pets' names.

In an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, the Kansas City Current co-owner talked about her life as a mom, an entrepreneur and an NFL wife.

One fan asked the mom of two, "What's the thought behind naming your dogs and children after elements?"

Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 2, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and are pet parents to dogs Steel and Silver.

"Lol glad you ask😂," Brittany began her response.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story. Brittany Mahomes/instagram

"I got Steel in college and named him that," she explained of the couple's older dog. "We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect."

Brittany continued, "Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter's name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel."

By the time they were expecting their little girl, Brittany and Patrick, both 27, were "already set on Sterling," who was born in 2021.

"Then having a boy and him being Patrick Mahomes III, Bronze was just meant to be and went perfect," she concluded.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes with their two kids. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s---' moments 😂," she admitted.

On Tuesday, both shared the same photo on their Instagram Story, where the quarterback gets help from his toddler giving his infant a bottle.

"My whole heart❤️," Brittany captioned the shot.