Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Adorably Match at Golf Outing After Announcing Pregnancy

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, they announced last weekend

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye are the cutest matching duo!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story with her 15-month-old daughter from an outing on Wednesday where they watched Patrick Mahomes play in Capital One's The Match golf charity event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She loves watching her daddy play golf. She had so much fun, and was such an angel! 😍🤍 I posted not a single thing yesterday, cause I was keeping up with this girl 😂😂," Brittany writes alongside a picture of her walking hand in hand with Sterling.

For their day out at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Brittany and Sterling wore matching Burberry ensembles. Sterling even accessorized her look with little Burberry velcro sneakers.

The outing comes just a few days after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, and his trainer wife announced that they are expecting a second baby in joint Instagram posts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of daughter Sterling Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of daughter Sterling

Left: Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Right: Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Round 2!" they simply captioned their trio of pictures, which featured the couple, their daughter Sterling, as well as an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," read Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The longtime couple shared the exciting baby news just two months after they got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

In February, Brittany and Patrick celebrated Sterling's 1st birthday on social media.

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕," the proud mom wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"