Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Loves Animals' as They Visit Flamingos at the Zoo: Photos

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together, a son

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022 12:46 PM
Sterling Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sterling Skye is making some new feathery friends!

On Tuesday, Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared a series of cute shots on her Instagram Story of her 17-month-old daughter enjoying meeting animals while at the zoo.

For the outing, the little girl wears an adorable tie-dye t-shirt and short set and pink floral clips in her hair. In one picture, she stands with her mouth agape while looking into an exhibit.

"She loves animals 😂😍," writes Brittany, who shares Sterling with husband Patrick Mahomes.

In a second photo, Sterling poses outside of of a habitat featuring flamingos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Earlier this month, Brittany shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the Kansas City Chief's Family Fun Day. One of the cute photos showed Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he held his daughter.

"Family Fun Day❤️," Brittany captioned the Instagram photo carousel of the day's events.

The pregnant trainer and her quarterback husband are expecting a baby boy in early 2023.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's Gender Reveal Party
Heather Smith ┃ @hsmithphoto

The couple revealed the happy news that they are expecting a son in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes family
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Time to Bring Red Back'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Bring Red Back'
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Much Daughter Sterling Has Grown in a Year in Fourth of July Photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos from July 4 Weekend with Patrick Mahomes and Daughter
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Patrick Mahomes Jumps into Pool After He and Pregnant Brittany Matthews Reveal Sex of Second Baby
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling Spilling Cereal as Patrick Teases She's 'Just Like Her Momma'
Just traveling the world with these two
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Snap Cute Photo with Daughter Sterling on Sunny Boat Outing
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here"
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Father's Day Boat Outing with Wife Brittany and Daughter Sterling
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's Gender Reveal Party
See the Exclusive Photos as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way
Brittany Mahomes; Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump After Announcing Second Pregnancy
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Adorably Match at Golf Outing After Announcing Pregnancy
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Their Second Baby: 'Round 2!'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Brittany Mahomes Shares Excitement For Baby Number 2 After Beach Day With Patrick And Sterling https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2861327726594511595/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2861327972942775674/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2861328250463148706/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2861328686788262312/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2861338508304605212/?hl=en
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes 'Can't Wait to Add Another Little Babe' to the Family
Brittany Mahomes Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Gets a High Five from 'Perfect' 15-Month-Old Daughter Sterling: Photo