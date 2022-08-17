Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Loves Animals' as They Visit Flamingos at the Zoo: Photos

Sterling Skye is making some new feathery friends!

On Tuesday, Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared a series of cute shots on her Instagram Story of her 17-month-old daughter enjoying meeting animals while at the zoo.

For the outing, the little girl wears an adorable tie-dye t-shirt and short set and pink floral clips in her hair. In one picture, she stands with her mouth agape while looking into an exhibit.

"She loves animals 😂😍," writes Brittany, who shares Sterling with husband Patrick Mahomes.

In a second photo, Sterling poses outside of of a habitat featuring flamingos.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Earlier this month, Brittany shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the Kansas City Chief's Family Fun Day. One of the cute photos showed Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he held his daughter.

"Family Fun Day❤️," Brittany captioned the Instagram photo carousel of the day's events.

The pregnant trainer and her quarterback husband are expecting a baby boy in early 2023.

Heather Smith ┃ @hsmithphoto

The couple revealed the happy news that they are expecting a son in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.