Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'

Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother!

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling.

"Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes.

One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the following slide shows Bronze wearing the same outfit.

Sterling and Bronze frequently sport matching looks, especially when it comes to game days.

Last month, the mom of two shared photos of her kids' outfits at the final regular season Kansas City Chiefs game, where they secured their spot in the playoffs.

The Kansas City Current co-owner posed on the sidelines with Sterling as the toddler wore a red sweatsuit with "Daddy 15" on the front. The newly-minted big sister had red and gold bows in her hair.

One of her additional posts showed that son Bronze was wearing a miniature version of Sterling's outfit.

"Bubs matched too 🥹❤️," she captioned the sweet photo, which cut off before revealing the infant's face.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way and welcomed son Bronze in late November.

It kicked off a busy season for the family, who will enjoy Sterling's second birthday just over a week after the Super Bowl.

In March, the couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii in 2022 following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.