Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos

Sterling Skye is traveling in style!

The daughter of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A plus more snacks, as captured by her Kansas City Current co-owner mom on Instagram Tuesday.

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they're going.

"Dada," she says happily with a mouth full of food.

Brittany, 27, documented the pair's trip to Glendale, Arizona — where the Kansas City Chief's quarterback, also 27, will lead his team in their 2023 Super Bowl faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles — on her Instagram Story, showing Sterling's excitement as they arrived at their destination.

The mom of two crouched down next to her daughter to take a photo in front of the plane, wearing a rust-colored sweatshirt and black leggings while Sterling wears a pink and yellow Adidas sweatshirt with matching yellow leggings.

Later on, the duo enjoyed some time dipping their feet in a pool, with Sterling wearing a neutral, ribbed one-piece bathing suit.

Brittany's last post of the night showed the toddler bowling herself over a soccer ball, dressed in black shorts and a tan sweatshirt.

Brittany and Patrick also share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, who has made Sterling into the "best big sissy."

In the photo shared on Brittany's Instagram Story in December, Sterling sat down and held the baby boy, whose face couldn't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He was loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wore a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.