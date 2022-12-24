Brittany Mahomes Shares Snap of Daughter Sterling Fawning Over Brother Bronze in Christmas Pajamas

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes became parents of two in November after welcoming son Bronze

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 24, 2022 11:40 AM
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Joe Scarnici/Getty for Maxim

Sterling Skye is loving life as a big sister.

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her two little ones that shows just how much her 22-month-old has taken to her new role.

In the photo, newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon rocks a Christmas onesie while Sterling, also wearing a festive outfit, leans in to take a closer look. "My babies," Brittany captioned the shot, tagging husband Patrick Mahomes, who later reposted it on his own Instagram Story.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after welcoming their son, Patrick, 27 shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Alongside a carousel of photos shared earlier this month of little Sterling from the family's maternity photoshoot, Brittany, 27, penned a sweet note about her daughter in the caption.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."

