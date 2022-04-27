The proud mom showed off the 14-month-old's new hairdo on her Instagram Story

Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Has 'Cute New Pony,' Shows Off Hairdo in Adorable Photo

Sterling Skye has a new hairstyle!

Brittany Mahomes posted adorable snaps on Wednesday morning of her and husband Patrick Mahomes' 14-month-old daughter Sterling, sharing that she now has enough hair to form a "cute pony."

In the two photos posted to Brittany's Instagram Stories, Sterling wears a pink polka-dotted onesie with an adorable blonde ponytail sticking up on the top of her head.

"We got a cute pony now," writes Brittany.

Patrick and Brittany, both 26, began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback popping the question after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." The following February, the NFL athlete and fitness trainer then welcomed daughter Sterling into the world.

Earlier this month, Brittany shared adorable photos of the family of three in honor of Easter.

The snaps included a sweet photo of the group sitting on a white couch as they flashed huge grins on their faces. Another image showed Sterling, dressed in a beautiful pink gown complete with a pink bow on her head as she sat by herself and sweetly smiled at the camera.

"Happy Easter🐰," the fitness entrepreneur captioned the post.

Patrick and the former pro soccer player tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, last month. During the lavish ceremony, baby Sterling had a special role as one of the flower girls for her parents.