Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow!

The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids.

For the outing, Brittany wore a nude button-down with Mahomes' name and number on the collar with matching pants and a black t-shirt, while Sterling appeared in a printed outfit and a gold bow in her hair.

Baby Bronze matched his big sister, wearing a pair of pants featuring the same football print as Sterling.

The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced the arrival of their second baby together via a joint Instagram post early last month.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle could be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that read "Mahomes."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last week, the Kansas City Current co-owner tweeted about daughter Sterling coming up with a nickname for her baby brother.

"Sterling just screams buddy all day long," the new mom of two wrote in her tweet, adding a laughing emoji. "That's what she calls Bronze and she's obsessed."

Alongside a carousel of photos of little Sterling from the family's maternity photoshoot last month, Brittany penned a sweet note about her daughter in the caption.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."