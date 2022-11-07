Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo

Brittany Mahomes is continuing to slay her maternity fashion!

The soon-to-be mom of two posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling Sunday night football matchup which ended with a 20-17 win for the home team.

The Kansas City Current co-owner cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes as she posed in a shiny black mini-dress with black, leather thigh-high boots and a plush red trench coat, captioning her photos, "SNF❤️💛."

Earlier in the day, Brittany looked glam as she posed with members of Mahomes' family and daughter Sterling Skye.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

In a photo shared by the quarterback's mom, Randi Mahomes, Brittany held her 20-month-old little girl, who offered a small smile as she posed with Randi and the NFL star's 11-year-old little sister, Mia.

"Time for a touchdown!!!" the proud mom captioned the shot, adding hashtags "blessed" and "Sunday funday."

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Both Randi and Mia were in Kansas City Chiefs t-shirts as Brittany appeared to be in a button-down pajama-style top. Sterling wore a pink tie-dye t-shirt with jeans.

Randi Mahomes Instagram

Last month, the pregnant fitness personality shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of Sterling hanging out in her "fav pjs," noting she was "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her."

In the cute snap, Sterling wore a onesie with footballs on it as she played with a baby stroller. Brittany and Patrick are awaiting the arrival of their second baby together, a son, early next year.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick, both 27, got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.