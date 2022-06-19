Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Father's Day Boat Outing with Wife Brittany and Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany — who are proud parents to 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye — are currently awaiting baby number two

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here"

Brittany Mahomes didn't let pregnancy and a toddler keep her from celebrating Patrick Mahomes on his second Father's Day!

The 26-year-old trainer, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, honored her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Sunday by taking him and their 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye on a boat outing to mark the special occasion.

Sharing a sweet picture of Patrick, also 26, with Sterling sitting on his lap, Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's a boat day for Father's Day!"

"Love these 2 to the moon ❤️," she added.

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Patrick on Father's Day, Baby’s First Boat Ride . https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_QgpiOcj-/?hl=en Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany also posted a carousel of images featuring Patrick, Sterling and herself in a Father's Day tribute on her Instagram feed as well.

In one snapshot, Sterling can be seen sweetly cuddling up to her dad as she looks out the window while the two sit on a private plane.

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Patrick on Father's Day, Baby’s First Boat Ride . https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_QgpiOcj-/?hl=en Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Another image shows the adorable trio hanging out on a golf cart, with the happy couple flashing huge smiles on their faces.

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much! ❤️," Brittany captioned the post.

In late May, the couple announced that Brittany is pregnant with their second child in joint Instagram posts.

"Round 2!" the pair simply captioned their trio of pictures, which feature Brittany and Patrick with Sterling, as well as an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," reads Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came just two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in Sept. 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This has been a year of big celebrations for the family, who also enjoyed Sterling's first birthday in February 2022.

"My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" the NFL star wrote in a post celebrating Sterling on her special day.