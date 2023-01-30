Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos

Brittany Mahomes watched a very special moment in her husband's career with her little girl by her side.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was joined by daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, at the AFC Championship game Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earn their spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Sharing posts on her Instagram Story before the game's thrilling end, the new mom of two showed Sterling dressed in a white outfit with a football print paired with a red puffer vest. She later added a black and white Adidas windbreaker and posed for a selfie with mom as they watched the action unfold.

The duo even made it on the field to greet the quarterback, joined by his brother Jackson Mahomes, who posed with the two for a photo.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany's next videos came after the win, where she was with Patrick's family in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium celebrating the victory. She panned the room before bending down and explaining the outbreak of celebration to Sterling.

"Your daddy just won the game, baby girl," she told her daughter, who smiled and yelled, "yes!"

Later on, Sterling was bundled up again as she was carried on the field by Patrick, 27, who wore his AFC victory gear over his uniform.

"Superbowl here we come!" Brittany captioned the quick video.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In addition to Sterling, the couple — who tied the knot last March in Hawaii — is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 9 weeks.

Both little ones were on deck for the first game of 2023 at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos.

"New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids.

For the outing, Brittany wore a nude button-down with Mahomes' name and number on the collar with matching pants and a black t-shirt, while Sterling appeared in a printed outfit and a gold bow in her hair.

Baby Bronze matched his big sister, wearing a pair of pants featuring the same football print as Sterling.