Brittany Mahomes Shares Candid Photo Doing Pilates While Pumping Breast Milk: 'It's a Good Time'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Bronze, 3 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 6, 2023 01:25 PM
Brittany Mahomes pumping
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is showing off her skills as a multitasking mama!

Over the weekend, the mom of two, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing her doing a pilates workout with friends while also pumping breastmilk.

Brittany, who shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months, and 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye with husband Patrick Mahomes, snapped a selfie that showed her sitting on a yoga mat outside, smiling for a selfie with her in-bra breast pump visible.

"Pilates & pumping, it's a good time 😎," she captioned the candid shot.

Brittany Mahomes pumping
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Last month, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared beautiful new photos of her family of four on Instagram.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of her holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick, 27, in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Another picture showed the NFL star proudly posing with his two kids.

Wearing neutrals and sitting on a bed, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat Sterling on his lap, then wrapped his arms around her to hold the infant, who was swaddled in a gauzy tan blanket.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after becoming a father of two, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the father of two said.

