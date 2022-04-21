Brittany Mahomes Calls Daughter Sterling Her 'Big Girl' in Cute Video of Their Morning Together

It's a mommy-and-me kind of a morning!

On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes gave followers a glimpse into her morning routine with her 14-month-old daughter, sharing some cute photos and videos on her Instagram Stories of her little girl enjoying breakfast.

In the first snap, Sterling, whom Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, looks up at the camera as she sips on a bottle while lying in bed. "Big Girl 🥺," Brittany writes alongside the picture.

The new mom then records her daughter enjoying a cereal snack while sitting on the kitchen counter. Sterling wears an adorable onesie in the video that reads "Love Bug" on the front.

"You love Cinnamon Toast Crunch?" Brittany asks Sterling as she eats her breakfast, dropping a few pieces of cereal in the process.

Last month, Patrick and Brittany, both 26, tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii. During the lavish ceremony, baby Sterling had a special role as one of the flower girls for her parents.

Sterling looked too cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back. She made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

"Sterling entered eating a cracker while Ev did the hard work 😂 🤣 We love these besties 💗," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story.

The new bride also shared additional photos of Sterling from the special day on her Instagram page, writing, "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕I love you sister girl💖"