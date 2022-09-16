Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister.

On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Mom and daughter wore sweet matching red dresses, with Sterling's including a tulle skirt and a matching bow. The duo also had matching purses, with Brittany's in yellow and Sterling's a smaller, red version of the same bag.

The gallery also included a short video that showed Patrick coming over to the two, surprised to see his little girl. He gave Sterling a kiss, then Brittany, before jogging back onto the field.

The soon-to-be mom of two, who will welcome a baby boy with her NFL quarterback husband early next year, posted a photo of her bump in the red dress with the yellow purse leaning against it, simply writing, "bumpin."

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."

Brittany previewed some of her and Sterling's game-day fashion ahead of the first Sunday of the NFL season.

She shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button-down over it that had her last name and husband's number on the pockets on either side.

"Football is back😎🔥 #15❤️," she captioned the fun photos from the field in Arizona, where the team took on the Cardinals.

Later, she also shared an adorable video of Sterling modeling different outfits as Birdman and Lil Wayne's "Stuntin Like My Daddy" played in the background.

"Game Day, Sterling Style✨❤️," she captioned the fun Instagram Reel of the toddler trying on different, mostly red and gold-themed outfits.