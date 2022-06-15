The pregnant trainer is excited but admits to getting "overwhelmed" by her busy little family.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes 'Can't Wait to Add Another Little Babe' to the Family

Brittany Mahomes is looking forward to adding another little one to the family!

On Wednesday, the pregnant trainer shared photos of her day at the beach with husband Patrick Mahomes, both 26, and their 15-month-old daughter Sterling.

The family of three smiled while posing in the sand for a photo in the first of several photos on her Instagram Stories.

"How it started," Brittany captioned another shot, which showed Sterling looking mildly displeased in her stroller.

"Then I said we're going to the beach," she captioned the next shot of a then smiling, laughing toddler.

"Love traveling around with my sidekick," Brittany wrote under another photo.

Later on, Brittany shared a photo of the family on a private plane. She laid on top of Patrick, with Sterling on top of her.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."

Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently announced they are expanding their family after tying the knot in March 2022.

"Round 2!" they captioned a trio of photos, showing the family of three holding a letterboard announcement with an ultrasound image that reads, "big sister duties coming soon."

