Brittany Lutz Reflects on 'Devastating' Pregnancy Loss as She Prepares to Welcome Baby Boy

Kellan Lutz's wife Brittany Lutz is reminding her followers to stay strong amid hard times as she looks back on her previous pregnancy loss.

Brittany, who is currently expecting her second baby, a son, with Kellan, reflected on her past pregnancy loss in a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday, in which she encouraged her followers to "just hold on" during difficult times as the "future is so much sweeter."

"Just saw baby boy. Everything is going well, he is so active, all the nurses have to come in and laugh," says Brittany, who records the video while sitting in her car. "But this is the week in pregnancy that two years ago my life changed forever, it was devastating and horrific and I had to leave the hospital without my baby. It was awful."

"But I just want to encourage anyone who's out there going through a really hard time, or a storm that you are just like what the heck and you're tempted to jump ship on whether it's your marriage, or God or whatever, I encourage you to just hold on because the future is so much sweeter than the past if you hold on," she continues.

"I know it's hard, I know it sucks sometimes and the pain is literally unbearable but God will restore and redeem and will trade all of your ashes for beauty, I promise," she concludes the clip.

Brittany, who shares 14-month-old daughter Ashtyn Lilly with the Twilight star, announced in February 2020 that she had suffered a pregnancy loss when she was six months pregnant.

Prior to Ashtyn's arrival, Brittany shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on her pregnancy loss.

"This day last year, 1/30/20, in my 7th month of pregnancy, I walked into a drs appointment SO excited to see our girl," she wrote. "Kellan was in NY and I was in LA where our dr was. (He was going to wrap the show & we were going to deliver in LA) I was practically giddy in the drs office and couldn't wait to send him pictures and videos of our daughter."

"Instead, I had to call him and tell him that our sweet girl was with Jesus," she continued. "Even though she was still in my body. Talk about psychological torment."

The couple revealed on Instagram in February that they are expecting their second baby together.

In a sweet video, Brittany surprised her husband, 37, with her pregnancy news by sending him an iCal invitation with their baby's future due date. The clip then transitioned to a photoshoot of the couple with their daughter Ashtyn, featuring the little girl wearing a "big sister" onesie.

"2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz," Kellan captioned the video.