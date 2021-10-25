The Game's Brittany Daniel Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Hope Rose, via Surrogate

Brittany Daniel is a mom!

The actress, 45, and her husband, broker associate Adam Touni, welcomed their first child, daughter Hope Rose Touni, via surrogate on Sunday, Oct. 24, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Baby Hope arrived at 7:11 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measuring 20 inches long at birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new parents are "overcome with joy and a peace they've never known," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, first shared their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE back in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni

Left: Credit: Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni Right: Credit: Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni

"We are over the moon at the thought of being parents," said Daniel, who will soon reprise her role on the Paramount+ revival of The Game. "This has been a long time coming and we are very much looking forward to holding our baby in our arms."

"I am looking forward to being able to impart unconditional love, wisdom and life lessons," added Daniel of her dreams of motherhood. "We can't wait for the ability to show our first child the world."

Daniel, who rose to fame along with her identical twin sister Cynthia on the teen series Sweet Valley High in the 90s, has overcome much to get to this point, including a painful and life-threatening battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012.