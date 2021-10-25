The Game's Brittany Daniel Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Hope Rose, via Surrogate
Brittany Daniel shares her first baby with her husband, broker associate Adam Touni
Brittany Daniel is a mom!
The actress, 45, and her husband, broker associate Adam Touni, welcomed their first child, daughter Hope Rose Touni, via surrogate on Sunday, Oct. 24, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Baby Hope arrived at 7:11 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measuring 20 inches long at birth.
The new parents are "overcome with joy and a peace they've never known," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, first shared their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE back in August.
"We are over the moon at the thought of being parents," said Daniel, who will soon reprise her role on the Paramount+ revival of The Game. "This has been a long time coming and we are very much looking forward to holding our baby in our arms."
"I am looking forward to being able to impart unconditional love, wisdom and life lessons," added Daniel of her dreams of motherhood. "We can't wait for the ability to show our first child the world."
Daniel, who rose to fame along with her identical twin sister Cynthia on the teen series Sweet Valley High in the 90s, has overcome much to get to this point, including a painful and life-threatening battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012.
"It happened so suddenly," Daniel told PEOPLE in 2014 of her cancer diagnosis. "There is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this."
