Brittany Daniel is one happy mother.

The Sweet Valley High alum, 46, took to Twitter on Monday to share photos from baby Hope Rose's 1st birthday party after she and her husband, broker associate Adam Touni, welcomed their first child on Oct. 24, 2021.

"Happy 1st birthday to the most joyful and determined baby I know. Hope, Daddy and I love you and are here to support and listen to you every step of the way," Daniel captioned the post.

In the photos, Hope is seen wearing a chique Rylee + Cru black and white gingham shirt with white leggings and stud earrings.

The birthday girl adorably played with chocolate cake in the images and was wearing matching pink birthday hats with her parents after playing on a swing.

Touni, 41, also shared a tribute to his daughter on Monday for her mini-milestone birthday with a sweet photo of her laughing.

He captioned the Instagram photo: "Happy first birthday Hope Rose Touni! You've brought more joy to our world than you may ever know for just being you. We are so grateful for your presence. We love you, Mom + Dad."

The couple spoke to PEOPLE in Aug 2021 after first learning about the pregnancy, expressing that they were "over the moon."

After going through a painful and life-threatening battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012, Daniel explained that "this has been a long time coming" and she was "very much looking forward" to holding their baby in her arms, adding: "We can't wait for the ability to show our first child the world."

In January, Daniel visited the PEOPLE Every Day podcast and recalled what happened after she was told chemo had caused too much damage to her ovaries and egg reserve. According to Daniel, her identical twin sister Cynthia became her egg donor in 2013 after being told she was pre-menopausal and most likely unable to have children.

At the time Brittany and Cynthia were looking into freezing Cynthia's eggs, Brittany was single. But six months later, she met her future husband and immediately told him about her plans.

"I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm 40. I want a family. And if we were to start a family, we'd be using my twin sister's eggs,'" Brittany recounted. "I dropped all this knowledge on him within the first couple hours of meeting him, and he was like, 'Okay.'" The pair tied the knot in 2017, before starting the IVF process and embryo transfer with Cynthia's egg.