Inside The Game Star Brittany Daniel's 'Bohemian Chic' Baby Shower
"Hope was the theme of our shower because hope has always been my lighthouse," says Brittany Daniel, who is expecting her first child via surrogate.
It's almost baby time for Brittany Daniel!
The actress and her husband, broker associate Adam Touni, who are expecting their first child via surrogate, celebrated with a baby shower last month.
The "bohemian chic" celebration was hosted by Daniel's twin sister, Cynthia Hauser, and friends Heather Netzer and Ajarae Coleman. (Guests were all vaccinated or presented negative COVID tests).
Daniel's friend Depika Mistry, an energy healer, conducted a spiritual ceremony via Zoom.
"We are over the moon at the thought of being parents," Daniel, 45, told PEOPLE in August. "This has been a long time coming."
Indeed, Daniel, who will soon reprise her role on the Paramount+ revival of The Game, has overcome much to become a mom, including fertility struggles and a painful battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012.
"Hope was the theme of our shower because hope has always been my lighthouse," said Daniel. "It helped me survive cancer, navigate IVF and start a family through surrogacy. And we could all use a little hope in our lives right now."
