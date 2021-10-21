Brittany Daniel and husband Adam Touni are expecting their first baby via surrogate

See Photos from Brittany Daniel and Husband Adam's Babymoon: 'We Felt So Pampered'

Brittany Daniel and husband Adam Touni made sure to get in a little R&R before becoming first-time parents.

Back in August, the couple, who is expecting their first child together via surrogate, went on their babymoon to Hawaii where they stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea — and PEOPLE has an inside look from their trip.

"We both wanted to have a babymoon," Daniel, 45, says. "We haven't done much traveling during Covid so it was important to us that we got some playtime in before our baby arrived."

"We felt so pampered," she adds of their stay at the resort. "They go above and beyond to help you relax and the grounds, views, staff, food and restaurants are second to none."

Looking back at their trip, The Game actress says the most memorable moment was "swimming in the gorgeous adults-only infinity pool that overlooks the Pacific Ocean with Adam."

Last month, Daniel and her broker associate husband celebrated their little one on the way with a baby shower.

The "bohemian chic" celebration was hosted by Daniel's twin sister, Cynthia Hauser, and friends Heather Netzer and Ajarae Coleman. (Guests were all vaccinated or presented negative COVID tests).

Daniel's friend Depika Mistry, an energy healer, conducted a spiritual ceremony via Zoom.

"We are over the moon at the thought of being parents," Daniel told PEOPLE in August. "This has been a long time coming."

Daniel has overcome much to become a mom, including fertility struggles and a painful battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012.