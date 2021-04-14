Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Welcome Son Cruz Michael: 'Never Been More in Love'

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, who wed in June 2019, announced they were expecting their first baby together in September

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have welcomed a son!

The Vanderpump Rules alums welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi, on April 12 in Los Angeles, they both announced on Instagram Tuesday.

"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," Cartwright wrote in the caption for a photo of the new family of three. "Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love."

"He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! 😭🥰💙- Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! 💙" she added.

Taylor shared the same photo, in which he gives Cartwright a kiss on the cheek while both parents hold little Cruz at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills.

"I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in," Taylor wrote alongside the sweet photo. "I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now."

"I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he's an absolute blessing from god," the new dad continued. "I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love 💜"

Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 32, who got married in June 2019 in front of 240 friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, told PEOPLE exclusively in September that their first child was due in April 2021.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps ... we were ready to go!" Cartwright said. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

Cartwright and Taylor revealed the sex of their baby later that month during a party at their Los Angeles home. After sharing the special moment, revealed by blue confetti on Instagram, Cartwright told PEOPLE, "This is truly a dream come true, for Jax especially, and we just can't wait to meet our little prince!"

The couple previously told PEOPLE that they hadn't yet decided on a moniker for a son. "We have a name for a girl but not sure about a boy's name yet! I think I will continue to look at the baby name list until the day they are born," Cartwright said.

In early December, Taylor and Cartwright announced in coordinating Instagram posts that they would no longer appear on their Bravo reality series.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Taylor wrote while sharing several throwback photos from his time on the show. "Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

"We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," he continued. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."