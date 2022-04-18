Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Celebrate Son Cruz's 1st Birthday with Baseball-Themed Party

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's baby boy is 1!

On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules alums shared sweet photos from their son Cruz Michael's lavish party in honor of his first birthday.

The proud parents threw their little boy a baseball-themed party, which featured a ball pit and an appearance from Mickey Mouse. They documented the festivities on social media, snapping pictures with friends and family.

In one photo, Cartwright, 33, and Taylor, 42, both wear jerseys and pose with their son in front of a massive "Cruz's Rookie Year" yard sign surrounded by red, white and blue balloons. Another photo shows the couple smiling at Cruz as he eats his cake with a birthday crown on his head.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Celebrate Son Cruz's 1st Birthday Credit: Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

Last week, Cartwright posted adorable birthday photos of Cruz wearing a "Rookie of the Year" baseball uniform with his name and the number one.

"My sweet beautiful boy is 1 year old today!!! This has been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have ever imagined," Cartwright wrote of her son. "Being your mommy has brought so much joy & happiness in my life."

"A year ago you changed our lives forever in the most perfect way. You are what I'm most proud of and the most special gift," she continued. "I can't believe a year has flown by already but you are the sweetest, cutest, funniest, smartest little boy. Mommy & Daddy love you more than you will ever know. Happy First Birthday my Son. ❤️💙👑."

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Celebrate Son Cruz's 1st Birthday Credit: Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

Taylor also shared the same photos on his page along with his own birthday tribute.

"Where do I begin, this year has been the best year of our lives," he captioned his post. "Seems like just yesterday I was driving at a snails pace on our way home from the hospital, you have brought so much joy and happiness Into our lives and we are so blessed to have such an adorable, sweet, smart, incredibly funny, little boy."

"Watching you grow every day has been absolutely incredible and now you're turning one today," Taylor added. "I can't believe we have a one year old!! You make your mother and I so proud every day buddy I am so honored to be your father. I love you more than anything on this planet and I plan on doing everything in my power to give you the best life possible. Happy 1st birthday Cruz Michael! We love you. Dad. 💜."

Over the past year, the reality stars have often shared photos of Cruz on social media, giving their followers a glimpse into their lives as new parents.

Announcing the birth of her baby boy in April 2021, Cartwright wrote on Instagram, "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love."

"He is the most precious gift," she added, "and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Taylor wrote on his page at the time, "I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now."