Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'

"Our same favorite spot for Santa pics! Year 6!!" the model wrote on Instagram alongside cute family holiday photos she posted on Friday

Published on December 23, 2022 05:35 PM
nick cannon, brittany bell
Photo: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Brittany Bell is celebrating her first holiday season as a mom of three.

On Friday, the model shared family photos including her, her daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5, posing with Santa Claus at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles.

In the photos, Bell, 35, and Queen donned matching outfits while her two sons wore color-coordinated plaid ensembles.

"It's our tradition!" Bell wrote in the Instagram caption. "Our same favorite spot for Santa pics! Year 6!! 🎅🏾 #MerryChristmas #BlackSanta #Christmasphotos #santapics."

Bell shares all three of her children with Nick Cannon.

In October, the Masked Singer host joined Bell and their three kids when they visited a pumpkin patch together.

nick cannon, brittany bell
Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Family love🎃❤️," Cannon captioned the sweet shot at the time.

The family of five posed in front of a bat-filled graveyard backdrop, sitting on a bale of hay together. Bell wore a festive Jack-O-Lantern printed dress with black combat boots, while Cannon, 42, wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit, matching with Powerful Queen and Golden, who sat on either side of him smiling widely.

Cannon held his infant son, who wore a black and white skeleton onesie and an oversized army green beanie.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'

In addition to the three children he shares with Bell, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with their second baby together, her third — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

