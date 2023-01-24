Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School

Brittany Bell is a proud mom raving about son Golden, who turns 6 next month, and his academic abilities

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 24, 2023
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Photo: Brittany Bell Instagram

Brittany Bell is one proud mom.

The journalist, 35, took a moment to celebrate the academic abilities of the oldest of her and Nick Cannon's three children, Golden Sagon.

The mom of three first shared a video on Instagram Monday of her and Golden in the car together, where she quizzed him on spelling words. He was easily able to spell knowledge and silence, with the video cutting off as he started to spell imitated.

The mom then shared a video that began with her saying, "I just want to show you something. I've been busy in school, busy in the mom life, but I'm so proud of my son, he inspires me. Let me tell you why, look."

The video showed the results from a skill assessment taken by Golden, who started the second grade at 5 years old.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Bell Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Bell Instagram

"Golden got tested for his abilities, and he's at grade level four. Although he's not even six, he's in second grade. He's scoring in everything at a fourth-grade level. This is amazing. He blew me away. He inspires me."

Last week, Bell opened up about "student mom life" on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo where she sat in a classroom with son Rise Messiah, 3 months.

"Last week! Mister son Rise was into psychology 🤣," she captioned the shot, which showed the infant in her arms as she sat at a table with a laptop in front of her.

"I won't stop this doctoral path no matter what anyone says ✨ student mom life while exclusively breastfeeding 🤍."

Brittany Bell Shares Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Rise on Campus with Her as She Opens Up About Being a Student Mom
Brittany Bell/Instagram (2)

Bell also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Cannon, who is a father of twelve. In addition to the three children he shares with Bell, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 10 weeks.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

