Brittany Bell Celebrates as Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Turns 6: 'Blessed to Be Your Mama'

Brittany Bell is celebrating her oldest in a big way.

The Ph.D. student mom of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate son Golden Sagon — the oldest of the three kids she shares with Nick Cannon — as he turns six years old, sharing photos from his gamer-themed birthday party.

"Happy Birthday My son-ny son sonshine ✨My Golden Bear ✨ My handsome bansome baby boy ❤️ my Golden child. You have brought me more joy in six years of my whole life than ever," Bell, 35, wrote.

"I am so proud to be your mom and I will tell you every day that I feel blessed to be your mama. Mommy will go above and beyond for you because my gratitude is immeasurable and my heart won't stop pushing me to find every way to love you and see your joy in action," she continued.

"It was so rewarding to see you thrive in pure joy as we celebrated you. You are all things Golden."

Bell — who also shares son Rise Messiah, 4 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with the Wild N' Out host, 42 — expressed how she feels her late father's "spirit loves me from Heaven additionally through you."

"You are everything. Cheers to another year of fun with you. Level 6 UNLOCKED!!!! Let's go!!!! Happy Birthday. The first being to know my heart from the inside out!! 🤍✨❤️."

She concluded, "I love you to infinity and more and more- you always ask me what will happen when I die.. and I always tell you.. I will love you even when I'm not here. I will forever be with you."

The Masked Singer host also celebrated his son in his Instagram Story, writing, "Birthday shout out to a real one!!! Happy birthday Golden!!"

"Happy 6th birthday my son!! The Golden Child!!"

Last month, the proud mom shared a video on Instagram of her and Golden in the car together, where she quizzed him on spelling words. He could easily spell knowledge and silence, with the video cutting off as he started to spell imitated.

The mom then shared a video that began by saying, "I just want to show you something. I've been busy in school, busy in the mom life, but I'm so proud of my son, he inspires me. Let me tell you why, look."

The video showed the results from a skill assessment taken by Golden, who started the second grade at 5 years old.

"Golden got tested for his abilities, and he's at grade level four. Although he's not even six, he's in second grade. He's scoring in everything at a fourth-grade level. This is amazing. He blew me away. He inspires me."