Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Sterling Skye

See the Exclusive Photos as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way

It's a boy!

On Sunday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced that they are adding a little guy to their family.

In the cute photos, provided exclusively to PEOPLE, the parents are seen wearing light blue hoodies with "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" emblazoned across the front. The blue and pink motif – also seen on a T-shirt worn by their daughter – shows "Boy" circled.

Brittany and Patrick, both 26, are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

Another snap shows the couple without their little girl as they kiss in front of a sign that had been squirted with a blue liquid to indicate the sex of their baby on the way.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's Gender Reveal Party Credit: Heather Smith ┃ @hsmithphoto

The couple also revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video montage, which featured friends and loved ones putting in their guesses for boy or girl. After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the football player jumped into a pool with his clothes still on.

In late May, the couple announced that the fitness trainer is pregnant with their second child in joint Instagram posts.

"Round 2!" the pair simply captioned their trio of pictures, which feature Brittany and the NFL star with Sterling, as well as an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," reads Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came just two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.