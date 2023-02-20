Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Purse for Second Birthday: Photo

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' little girl is celebrating her second birthday in style!

Sharing a video of their daughter opening a special birthday present on Sunday, the newly-minted 2-year-old sits on her quarterback dad's lap as she works the ribbon off of a Chanel gift box.

Next, Sterling grabs the designer purse — a mini quilted Chanel purse with baby-pink lining — out of the box, with the purse's strap strewn across the toddler's lap. She holds the bag in one hand as she eats a piece of toast with the other.

With the help of her Kansas City Current co-owner mom, 27, Sterling slipped her hand through the bag's strap and gets back to her snack.

Earlier in the day, the family of four — including baby brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months — celebrated Sterling's birthday with family and friends in a "Sterling's Two Sweet"-themed bash that carried a dessert motif throughout.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sterling — who wore a ruffly, velvet long-sleeved shirt with denim overalls with smiley-face print — could be seen sitting on a little bed that looks like a cupcake frosted with sprinkles, diving into chicken tenders and french fries.

"She's living her best life," Brittany said as Sterling sat in front of a big sign that read, "Sweet Dreams."

Sterling's big birthday comes just a week after her NFL pro dad, 27, enjoyed his second Super Bowl win.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Patrick shared hugs and kisses with Sterling as the father and daughter duo sat down on the field and took it all in, with Brittany crouched by their sides.

In the sweet shot, Sterling leaned on her dad, who sat on the field, as Patrick kissed her cheek.

"Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet shot, one of many the mom of two shared throughout their exciting day.