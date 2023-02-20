Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Purse for Second Birthday: Photo

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes celebrated daughter Sterling's second birthday, one week after the quarterback's Super Bowl win

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 01:33 PM
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Bag for Her Second Birthday
Photo: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' little girl is celebrating her second birthday in style!

Sharing a video of their daughter opening a special birthday present on Sunday, the newly-minted 2-year-old sits on her quarterback dad's lap as she works the ribbon off of a Chanel gift box.

Next, Sterling grabs the designer purse — a mini quilted Chanel purse with baby-pink lining — out of the box, with the purse's strap strewn across the toddler's lap. She holds the bag in one hand as she eats a piece of toast with the other.

With the help of her Kansas City Current co-owner mom, 27, Sterling slipped her hand through the bag's strap and gets back to her snack.

Earlier in the day, the family of four — including baby brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months — celebrated Sterling's birthday with family and friends in a "Sterling's Two Sweet"-themed bash that carried a dessert motif throughout.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Bag for Her Second Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sterling — who wore a ruffly, velvet long-sleeved shirt with denim overalls with smiley-face print — could be seen sitting on a little bed that looks like a cupcake frosted with sprinkles, diving into chicken tenders and french fries.

"She's living her best life," Brittany said as Sterling sat in front of a big sign that read, "Sweet Dreams."

Sterling's big birthday comes just a week after her NFL pro dad, 27, enjoyed his second Super Bowl win.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling In 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Celebration
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Patrick shared hugs and kisses with Sterling as the father and daughter duo sat down on the field and took it all in, with Brittany crouched by their sides.

In the sweet shot, Sterling leaned on her dad, who sat on the field, as Patrick kissed her cheek.

"Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet shot, one of many the mom of two shared throughout their exciting day.

Related Articles
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling In 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Celebration
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling in 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Party
patrick and sterling mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Celebrates Dad as MVP Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 — See the Photo!
Super Bowl CHAMPS
Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win
patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Sterling Cuddling with Brother Bronze: 'These Two'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shows Off Her Custom '15' Jacket at Super Bowl 2023
Brittany Mahomes, Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona., WubbaNub Infant Pacifier - Cow
Found: The Exact WubbaNub Pacifier Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Had at the Super Bowl
brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Chainsmokers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Party with The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win