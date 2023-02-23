Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photo Shoot: 'Thanking God'

Brittany Mahomes is sharing new photos of her family of four.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared beautiful shots of her family on Instagram Wednesday night, posing with husband Patrick Mahomes, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months, and 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which begin with a side-profile photo of the 27-year-old mom of two holding her infant son, who is swaddled tightly, as she looks down at him.

Brittany leans into Patrick in the second shot, where they sit as Sterling perches herself on Patrick's lap, and he holds Bronze on the opposite side. The family is dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze. Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. L: Caption Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze. PHOTO: Melissa Loren Photography R: Caption Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. PHOTO: Melissa Loren Photography

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, 27, also poses in a solo shot with his two kids. The last photo shows the Mahomes family in motion, with Sterling walking towards Brittany, who talks to her as she holds Bronze and Patrick looks down toward them all.

Patrick shared the post on his Instagram Story, adding a simple brown heart emoji.

The couple first showed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III's face as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland the following day.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

In the cute shot, Patrick held baby Bronze while Brittany held Sterling as the group posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

In December, Brittany shared the first shot of her two kids together on her Instagram Story. Sterling sat down and held the baby boy, whose face couldn't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He was loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wore a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrated how her toddler daughter with Patrick is already growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.