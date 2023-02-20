Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling in 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Party

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes went all out on a sweet tooth-themed birthday celebration as Sterling Skye turns 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on February 20, 2023 12:22 PM
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

The celebrations continue for the Mahomes family!

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared photos on her Instagram Story with scenes from daughter Sterling Skye's birthday party. The "Sterling's Two Sweet"-themed bash carried a dessert motif throughout the event, from a spinning platform that looked like a lollipop to stuffed animals that resembled sugary gummy worms.

A donut-themed playground featured a set of slides and a ball pit, while another wall was decorated in faux candy heart print. The birthday girl was treated to two birthday cakes — a three-tier pink and white donut-themed cake and a single-tier glazed donut-hole cake with a big, pink No. 2 on it.

The toddler could be seen enjoying the party with her little friends, and at one point, she cuddled up to her Kansas City Current co-owner mom.

"Are you ready to sing Happy Birthday?" Brittany asked Sterling, who hid her face in Brittany's shoulder.

Later, Sterling — who wore a ruffly, velvet long-sleeved shirt with denim overalls with smiley-face print — could be seen sitting on a little bed that looked like a cupcake frosted with sprinkles, diving into chicken tenders and french fries.

"She's living her best life," Brittany said as Sterling sat in front of a big sign that read, "Sweet Dreams."

Sharing more in an Instagram post that showed video from the day's events, the mom of two wrote, "Our Sterling Skye turns 2 tomorrow! 💗."

After a busy day, the family of four spent some quality time at home, where the toddler enjoyed more quality time with dad Patrick Mahomes and little brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months — from opening up gifts to relaxing with her baby brother in matching outfits.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

