Brittany Aldean Shows Off Daughter Navy's Nursery in New Home — Complete with a Castle

Brittany Aldean's little princess has a castle to call home!

The wife of country megastar Jason Aldean recently showed off the royalty-inspired nursery for the couple's 18-month-old daughter Navy Rome, all set up in their new home.

On July 31, Brittany posted a snapshot of her "angelic room for an angelic little girl," which features a gold crib — seemingly the same one from her previous nursery, which her parents had ready to go before she was born.

Various gold fixtures throughout the space accompany a white dresser, cream-colored drapes around the crib and a white toddler-size table, complete with pink poufs for seating.

"The other half" of the nursery, Brittany shared this past Tuesday, includes a pastel-decorated play castle that Navy and her big brother Memphis, 2½, can surely spend hours pretending in.

Earlier this month, Brittany, 33, also gave a peek into her son's room, which boasts a nautical theme.

Memphis' "bed fit for [her] little king" is in the shape of a ship, with a barrel nightstand, ladder-accessible play area near the "ship" mast and shark-themed chairs around his tiny table helping to complete the space.

Brittany's most recent Instagram post shows Memphis and Navy looking too cool outside their home, wearing sunglasses and holding hands as they walk down the vast property's long driveway.

"BFF🤎," the proud mother of two wrote in her Wednesday caption.

