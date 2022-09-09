YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Welcomes Her Sixth Baby Boy: 'You Are So Loved'

Brittani Boren Leach is already mom to sons Carter, Cooper, Cash, Crew and Cole

Published on September 9, 2022 11:01 AM
Brittani Boren Leach
Photo: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

Brittani Boren Leach has welcomed another boy!

Late Thursday, Boren Leach shared the exciting news that she and husband Jeff welcomed their baby earlier that morning. Son Cam was born on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10:32 a.m. and is the sixth son for the 31-year-old former YouTuber.

"Welcome to world baby Cam, you are SO LOVED 💙," she captioned a photo of her son that she shared along with his birth details. Cam was born weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measuring 20 inches.

Boren Leach also shared photos to her Instagram Story throughout her labor and delivery. One photo of her newborn's foot in her hand was captioned, "Baby boy is here 💙 2 pushes during one contraction."

She also shared a picture of Jeff holding Cam. "Proud daddy💙," she wrote.

Boren Leach is already mom to sons Carter, Cooper, Cash, Crew and Cole. Husband Jeff Leach is also dad to a teenage daughter, Sydney, from a previous relationship.

The couple welcomed Cole back in November 2020, 10 months after they lost their 3-month-old son Crew, who was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day in December 2019.

Boren Leach first shared the exciting news of her most recent pregnancy on Valentine's Day on Instagram.

"Roses are red, and love is sweet.... SURPRISE 🎉 our family is growing by one heart, and two feet! 👶🏻 ❤️Happy Valentine's Day!!! ❤️" she captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

Last September, Leach documented her family's emotional celebration in honor of what would've been Crew's 2nd birthday, which included a visit to his tombstone and a dinosaur-themed birthday cake.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Crew, I know it's nothing compared to Heaven, but I did my best to give you the best earthly birthday I know how 💙 I miss you so much it hurts," Leach wrote alongside a series of photos taken at the gravesite.

"Right before this picture was taken , I lit two candles, one of them being a number 2 birthday candle, the other a regular candle. It had been lit for awhile so I asked Jeff to blow out the #2 candle so it didn't all melt away," she explained at the time.

Brittani Boren Leach
Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

"Immediately as I said that, it blew out by itself, and the other candle stayed lit. Jeff said, 'Looks like he wanted to blow out his own candle.' 😭🤍🦖 I'm thankful for those little God winks to get me through the day."

"To everyone who sent messages, cookies, and flowers, did acts of kindness in his honor, and to the family who paid for our dinner, thank you. It means more than you know," she concludes the post. "I love you Crew. 🤍"

