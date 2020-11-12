YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Welcomes Baby Boy 10 Months After Son Crew's Death: 'He's Here'

Brittani Boren Leach is celebrating the arrival of the newest member of her family.

The YouTuber announced Thursday morning on her Instagram Story that she and husband Jeff had welcomed a baby boy, 10 months after the death of their 3-month-old son Crew.

Leach revealed the news alongside a close-up photo of the newborn, writing, "He's here" alongside a white heart emoji. "Born at 8:33." She also posted a follow-up snapshot of herself holding her baby boy close in her hospital bed, as proud dad Jeff peered down at the pair, with a mask on.

The social media influencer previously shared on her Story that it had been a "long night" and that she "got an epidural (praise be) but it only worked on the right side."

After her medical team fixed it, Leach "was nauseous all night" and "extremely anxious" as she awaited her son's arrival — which happened right after she posted that Story.

The mother of five shared earlier that she had brought a very special item with her to the hospital: her late son Crew's stuffed llama, which she sleeps with "every night." She added, "So of course he's here with me."

Leach revealed in May that she and Jeff were expecting again, writing alongside a video announcement on her Instagram, "Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself, estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020. ❤️"

In the video, Leach and her family — including her sons Carter, Cooper and Cash, plus stepdaughter Sydney — could be seen walking through a field. Leach then held a photo of Crew in front of her baby bump before the family gathered to carry a present with a note reading, "Heaven Sent."

"We wanted to announce in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thank you @elliott.beltran for this amazing video," she continued in the post, which also included a quote often used by parents to describe a "rainbow baby" — a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.

Leach announced that the couple would welcome another son into the family the following month, writing in part alongside her post, "Can you believe that I have been so blessed to carry FIVE precious little boys?! We know without a doubt that big brother Crew had his hand in helping God create the perfect little brother to join our family."

Leach and Jeff lost baby Crew last year after he was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day. She announced the tragic news that Crew had died two days later, sharing a photo of her cradling her baby boy's body, with her husband beside her.

In September, the couple and their children visited Crew's grave on what would've been his first birthday. "Happy birthday baby," Leach wrote on a photo on her Instagram Story of Crew's grave, filled with candles and gifts from the family. On another photo of the grave, she wrote, "All the gifts from his siblings. He is so loved."

Leach opened up the previous month about the "dread" she felt leading up to Crew's birthday and the holiday season, as well as how she was grappling with feeling both "excited" and "terrified" about becoming a mom again.