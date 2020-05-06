YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Announces She Is Pregnant 4 Months After Son Crew's Death

"God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful," she wrote

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is pregnant again after the death of her 3-month-old son Crew.

On Monday, the 29-year-old mom shared that she's expecting a baby with her husband Jeff, writing alongside a video announcement on her Instagram, "Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself, estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020. ❤️"

"We wanted to announce in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thank you @elliott.beltran for this amazing video," she continued in the post, which also included a quote often used by parents to describe a "rainbow baby" — a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.

In the video, Leach and her family — including sons Carter, Cooper and Cash and stepdaughter Sydney — can be seen walking through a field. Leach then holds a photo of Crew in front of her baby bump before the family gather to carry a present with a note reading: "Heaven Sent."

Leach opened up about the pregnancy in a follow-up post on Tuesday, writing, "The day I found out I was pregnant, was a week after we moved into our new house, and the Coronavirus pandemic had just begun to hit hard."

"That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried. We cried tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness, and tears of hope. God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful," she shared. "'Thank you' could never be enough to say how grateful we are for all of your kind words on yesterday’s announcement. So for loss of a better word, 'Thank You', from Jeff and I both, we are so grateful to have the love and support from so many people we’ve yet had the privilege to meet."

She continued, "We are so excited to meet this little heaven-sent blessing that big brother Crew has picked out just for us. 🌈"

The caption accompanied a picture of Leach and her husband holding an ultrasound.

Image zoom Brittani Boren Leach and her late son Crew Brittani Boren/ Instagram

Leach's son Crew passed away in December after he was found unresponsive during a nap on Christmas Day.

The mom detailed the tragedy in several Instagram posts, beginning Dec. 26. In the first post, Leach posted a photo of her hand holding baby Crew’s and wrote an emotional message in the caption about what had occurred.

The following day, she announced the tragic news that Crew had died, sharing a photo of her cradling her baby boy’s body, with her husband Jeff beside her.

The Leach family made the decision to donate Crew’s organs, and the hospital where he was being treated held an honor walk for the infant three days after his death.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today,” Leach wrote on Instagram on December 30. “Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys. And one day we hope we to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved. But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty.”

On Jan. 8, the mother revealed that she and her husband “laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him” alongside a two-photo post that showed little Crew’s casket and her other children at the funeral.

“We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are,” Leach added in the caption. “And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus.”