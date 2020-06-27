The Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Welcomes Daughter Noa Ellis Joy with Husband Jeremy Byrne

Britt Nilsson, who competed on season 19 of The Bachelor, announced her pregnancy in December

Baby Byrne is here!

The Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson and her husband Jeremy Byrne welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Noa Ellis Joy, on June 23 at 5:52 a.m., according to an Instagram post shared by the mom on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The newborn weighed in at 9 lbs. and measured 21 inches long.

In the birth announcement, Nilsson explained the various meanings behind her newborn's name, writing, "NOA is a Hebrew girls’ name that means 'movement' or 'motion.' In Japanese it means 'My love' or 'from love.' In Hawaiian it means 'freedom' or 'sea of freedom.' In Arabic it means 'higher' and 'genius.' To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth."

"It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society," she continued of the moniker. "Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons!"

Nilsson added of her daughter's two middle names, "ELLIS means 'Yahweh is God,' 'My God is Jehovah' or 'The Lord is my God.' JOY means JOY!!!"

Nilsson — who appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, before facing off against Kaitlyn Bristowe for the lead of season 11 of The Bachelorette — announced her pregnancy on Dec. 14, sharing that she was due in mid June.

The former reality star and her husband spilled the beans with a tearful video shared to her YouTube page, shot as she and Byrne read the results of her pregnancy test live on-camera.

Nilsson, 33, then posted about the pregnancy news on Instagram, writing that she was feeling "Pure JOY!"

"The moment in time that everything changed!!! The day we found out that our little baby was our little baby," she added in her YouTube post. "We are parents!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since then, Nilsson, who married Byrne in September 2017 after nearly two years of dating, has shared more and more about her pregnancy on social media.

In February, she opened up about her and her husband's decision to travel to Taiwan to teach "a 4 day workshop for 250 people" — something that was "very important" to the then-mom-to-be — and insisted she did her research where the coronavirus pandemic was concerned.

"If I felt for a second that I was going to hurt my daughter by coming, I wouldn't have," she wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Harrison: What The Bachelorette Would've Been like If Britt Won

"Only I can know what is happening in my heart, so you have to take my word for that if you don't know me. For the people who outspokenly disagree with my personal decision, you can disagree. I very prayerfully considered it & spoke with many Taiwanese people before I came here. I know I'm meant to take this particular trip and feel fully safe, protected, and purposed."